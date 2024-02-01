iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 413,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 833,997 shares.The stock last traded at $63.42 and had previously closed at $64.08.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.