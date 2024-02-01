iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 413,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 833,997 shares.The stock last traded at $63.42 and had previously closed at $64.08.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
