Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

