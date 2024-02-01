Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

