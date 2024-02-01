Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 240,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

