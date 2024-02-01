Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Knightscope stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Knightscope by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Knightscope by 215.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

