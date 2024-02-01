Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Caleres Stock Down 3.4 %

CAL stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caleres by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

