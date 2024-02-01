Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Drops By 6.4%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 8,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $212.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.49. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.