Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $378.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day moving average of $311.73. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

