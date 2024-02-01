Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 376,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

