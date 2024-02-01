Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.380 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.38 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 172.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 29.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

