IG Group Holdings plc Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1522 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
IG Group Stock Performance
IGGHY opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. IG Group has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $9.93.
IG Group Company Profile
