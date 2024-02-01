Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NYSE AYI opened at $238.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $10,584,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

