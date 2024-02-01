SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $59.48 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Articles

