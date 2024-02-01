Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, February 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Matthews International Trading Down 3.9 %

MATW opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.15. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

