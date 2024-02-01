Griffin Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will earn $11.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.05. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.20. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

