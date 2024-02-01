Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $502.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

