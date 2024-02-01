Americana Partners LLC Has $961,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 673,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL opened at $45.86 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

