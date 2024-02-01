Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

