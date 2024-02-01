Motco Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $317.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.97 and its 200-day moving average is $291.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $326.76. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

