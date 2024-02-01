iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

