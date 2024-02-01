Motco Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $645.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $663.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $612.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

