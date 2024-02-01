Motco Acquires 1,363 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Motco boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $126.82.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.