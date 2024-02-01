Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WSO opened at $390.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.61 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

