Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $68.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $49.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

