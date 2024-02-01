Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $24.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
