Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

LPG has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of LPG opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

