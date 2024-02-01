Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

