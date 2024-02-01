Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.39.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.
Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts
In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
