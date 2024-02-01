Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.