First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

FCT opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

