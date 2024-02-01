First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
FCT opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.33.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.