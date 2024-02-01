Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Lennar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 0.8 %

Lennar stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.