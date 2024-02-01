IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $515.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

