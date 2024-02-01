Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,458,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 90,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

