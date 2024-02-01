Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 75.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

