Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 22,158 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $13.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.1079 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

