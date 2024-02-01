Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 137 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

