Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BABA opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

