Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

