Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 726,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $231,444,000 after acquiring an additional 136,784 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

