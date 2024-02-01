Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $284,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $109.69.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
