Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $284,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $109.69.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

