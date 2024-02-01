Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $1.47 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003498 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $221.03 million and $28,760.86 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016413 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,105.18 or 0.99952026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011244 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00185980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, "Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.46237592 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,363.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars.

