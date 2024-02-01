Immutable X Price Hits $1.95 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $64.89 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00004626 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
