HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0007

HI (HI) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, HI has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.81 million and $255,744.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016413 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,105.18 or 0.99952026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011244 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00185980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00070126 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $230,041.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.