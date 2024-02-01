NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading Up 4.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 3,908,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,504,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,246,000 after buying an additional 5,195,210 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after buying an additional 1,168,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after buying an additional 11,663,182 shares during the period. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after acquiring an additional 630,525 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.