Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 5.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 121,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 648,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $105,679.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,583,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $417,559. Insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

