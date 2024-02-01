Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

SYY stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

