Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) PT at $55.21

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

C stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

