Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $81.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NYSE EW opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,325. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,305,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,571,000 after acquiring an additional 738,648 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 149,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

