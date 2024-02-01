1st Source Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

1st Source stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRCE

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in 1st Source by 235.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.