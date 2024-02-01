Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock worth $92,401. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

