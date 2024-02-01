SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Plans $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 96.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

